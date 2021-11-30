Belarus leader, in U-Turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:13 pm

Belarus leader, in U-Turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the peninsula as Russian after Moscow seized the territory

Reuters
30 November, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 10:13 pm
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 was legally Russian territory, the RIA news agency reported, a stark change in his public stance.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the peninsula as Russian after Moscow seized the territory.

The annexation drew condemnation and sanctions from the West. Most of the world continues to recognise Crimea as Ukrainian territory. Kyiv wants it back.

