BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return

Europe

Reuters
14 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 04:59 pm

Related News

BBC reporter says Russia told her never to return

In a BBC interview, Rainsford said she was shocked by the decision which she felt was part of a wider diplomatic game at a time when Russia's ties with the West were on the slide

Reuters
14 August, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 04:59 pm
Sarah Rainsford, Moscow&#039;s BBC bureau journalist, is seen on this undated photo. Courtesy of Sarah Rainsford/Handout via REUTERS
Sarah Rainsford, Moscow's BBC bureau journalist, is seen on this undated photo. Courtesy of Sarah Rainsford/Handout via REUTERS

A BBC journalist said on Saturday that Russia was expelling her and had told her she could never return in "devastating" treatment showing the country she reported on for years was turning inwards.

In an unusual move at a time of already poor bilateral ties, Russia said Sarah Rainsford - one of the British broadcaster's two English-language Moscow correspondents - was being sent home after London's refusal to give visas to Russian journalists.

In a BBC interview, Rainsford said she was shocked by the decision which she felt was part of a wider diplomatic game at a time when Russia's ties with the West were on the slide.

The move not to renew her Russian visa beyond the end of this month looked like a technical one, but was not, she said.

"I am being expelled," she said.

"I have been told (by Russian officials) that I cannot come back ever. It's devastating personally."

Rainsford, who is on the second stint in Moscow, said she had lived for almost one-third of her life in Russia and had dedicated years to studying it.

Her departure before the end of this month follows a period before parliamentary elections in September when the authorities in Russia have cracked down on Russian-language media at home that they deem backed by malign foreign interests intent on stoking unrest.

Rainsford said the Russia story had become increasingly difficult to tell in what she described as an oppressive environment.

"This is a clear sign that things have changed. It's another really bad sign about the state of affairs in Russia. Another sign that Russia is closing in on itself," she said.

The BBC has urged Moscow to reconsider and called the case an assault on media freedom.

Russia says it warned London many times that it would respond to what it calls visa-related persecution of Russian journalists in Britain.

World+Biz

BBC journalist / journalist / Russia / UK / Sarah Rainsford

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

3d | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

3d | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

4d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie