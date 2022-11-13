Banksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town

Europe

Reuters
13 November, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 08:45 am

Related News

Banksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town

Reuters
13 November, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 08:45 am
A new graffiti in Banksy&#039;s signature style, although not posted by the mercurial artist on social media, is seen at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which heavily damaged by fighting in the early month of Russian invasion, November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A new graffiti in Banksy's signature style, although not posted by the mercurial artist on social media, is seen at the wall of destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which heavily damaged by fighting in the early month of Russian invasion, November 12, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, which had been occupied by Russia until April and heavily damaged by fighting in the early days of Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

Banksy posted a photo of the mural - a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble - on Instagram late on Friday. The work was painted onto the wall of a building destroyed by shelling.

At least one other piece of new graffiti in Banksy's signature style, although not posted by the mercurial artist on social media, was spotted in Borodyanka, portraying a man being flipped in judo by a much smaller child.

The symbolism of that piece was unmistakeable: an allusion to the biblical story of David and Goliath, the unlikely triumph of the underdog, as well as a nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin's much-publicised love of the Japanese martial art.

Several curious onlookers came to see the artwork, some of whom had made the 60 km drive from Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv.

"This is such a historic moment for our country, that people like Banksy and other famous figures are coming here and showing the world what Russia has done to us," said one of the visiting Kyivans, 31-year-old Alina Mazur.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine / Banksy / graffiti

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

2h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings