Austria powers down public life as fourth Covid-19 lockdown begins

Europe

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:44 am

Related News

Austria powers down public life as fourth Covid-19 lockdown begins

People can leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like going to work or buying essentials

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 09:44 am
Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the entrance of a store in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Police officers check the vaccination status of shoppers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the entrance of a store in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Austria powered down public life on Monday as its fourth national Covid-19 lockdown began, making it the first western European country to reimpose the drastic and unpopular measure this autumn in the face of surging coronavirus infections.

This lockdown is similar to previous ones but is the first introduced since vaccines became widely available. Most places people gather, like restaurants, cafes, bars, theatres, non-essential shops and hairdressers cannot open their doors for 10 days initially and maybe as many as 20, the government says.

Christmas markets, a big draw for tourists that had only just begun to open, must also shut but, in a last-minute change, ski lifts can remain open to the vaccinated. Hotels will, however, close to tourists not already staying there when the lockdown began.

"It is a situation where we have to react now," Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told ORF TV on Sunday night.

"A lockdown, a relatively tough method, a sledgehammer, is the only option to reduce the numbers (of infections) here."

The conservative-led government imposed a lockdown on the unvaccinated last week but daily infections kept extending far above the previous peak reached a year ago and intensive care beds are running short.

On Friday, the government announced it was reimposing a full lockdown as of Monday and would make it compulsory to get vaccinated as of Feb. 1, a step few countries have taken.

People can leave their homes for a limited number of reasons like going to work or buying essentials. Going for a walk is allowed with no limit on time or distance. Only one person from another household can be met at a time.

Workplaces and schools will stay open, but the government has asked parents to keep their children at home if possible.

Top News / World+Biz

Austria / Covid -19 / lockdown

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  