Austria plans budget deficit within EU's 3% limit next year

Europe

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:40 pm

Related News

Austria plans budget deficit within EU's 3% limit next year

Growth is returning this year, when it is now forecast to reach 4.4% and will accelerate to 4.8% next year, according to think-tank Wifo

Reuters
13 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Austria&#039;s Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel delivers the budget speech in front of the parliament in Vienna, Austria, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austria's Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel delivers the budget speech in front of the parliament in Vienna, Austria, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austria's budget deficit will be 2.3% of economic output next year, falling below the European Union's 3% limit and shrinking from 6% this year, as growth improves and the Covid-19 pandemic eases, the new national budget showed on Wednesday.

Like many of its peers, Austria spent lavishly on coronavirus-related aid to keep the economy afloat, particularly during last year's pandemic-induced recession. So far it has spent or approved for disbursement 40.8 billion euros ($47.1 billion), more than 10% of last year's gross domestic product.

Growth is returning this year, when it is now forecast to reach 4.4% and will accelerate to 4.8% next year, according to think-tank Wifo, upon whose figures the budget is based.

"We in Austria will return to a sustainable budget policy after the crisis," Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel said in his annual budget speech to parliament. "This strong growth helps us achieve that and we must do everything to ensure this recovery is sustainable."

Bluemel's budget shows the country's debt as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) falling to 79.1% next year from 82.8% this year, with the aim of reducing it to 72.5% in 2025, the year after the country's next parliamentary election is due.

Whether the current coalition between Bluemel's conservatives and the Greens will last that long is uncertain. His budget speech comes four days after conservative leader Sebastian Kurz stepped down as chancellor at the Greens' behest over corruption allegations against him.

World+Biz

Austria / European Union (EU) / Wifo / Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel / Sebastian Kurz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

1d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

1d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

1d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

4
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

5
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

6
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport now 9th weakest globally