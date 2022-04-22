Australia targets Putin's daughters, Russian senators in fresh sanctions

Reuters
22 April, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 02:28 pm

Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Katerina Tikhonova, deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is seen on a screen as she takes part in a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The Australian government has imposed sanctions and travel bans on two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's daughter, it said in a statement on Friday.

It follows similar measures undertaken by other Western nations including the United States and Britain, and takes the total number of people and entities in Russia subject to Australian sanctions to nearly 750.

It did not name the two Putin daughters but the Russian president is known to have two adult daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova. The statement added President Putin and Lavrov were added to the sanctions list on 27 Feb.

The fresh round of sanctions also targets 144 Russian senators who provided support to President Putin by approving the "illegitimate" recognition as independent the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on 22 Feb, Australia's foreign ministry said in its statement.

Foreign Minister Marisa Payne added that Australia will continue to increase costs on Russia by targeting those who bear responsibility for the "unjustified and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine". Russia calls its invasion a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Last week, Australia imposed targeted financial sanctions on 14 Russian state-owned enterprises, including defence-related entities such as truckmaker Kamaz and shipping companies SEVMASH and United Shipbuilding Corp.

