Assange supporters form human chain at UK parliament

Europe

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 09:51 pm

Related News

Assange supporters form human chain at UK parliament

Reuters
08 October, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 09:51 pm
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange create a human chain outside Houses of Parliament during a protest, in London, Britain October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange create a human chain outside Houses of Parliament during a protest, in London, Britain October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange formed a human chain outside Britain's parliament on Saturday to demand an end to an attempt by the United States to have him extradited to face criminal charges.

Hundreds of protesters, including Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, gathered in a line which stretched from parliament's perimeter railings and snaked across nearby Westminster Bridge to the other side of the River Thames.

Stella Assange, who is married to the Australian-born activist, said the British government should speak to authorities in the United States to end the extradition bid which was launched in 2019.

"It's already gone on for three-and-a-half years. It is a stain on the United Kingdom and is a stain on the Biden administration," she said.

Supporters of Assange were also due to protest on Saturday outside the US Department of Justice in Washington.

Assange, 51, is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

Washington says he put lives in danger. His supporters say he has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Assange's legal team have lodged an appeal at Britain's High Court against London's decision to extradite him.

World+Biz

WikiLeaks founder Assange / UK parliament

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The Nobel Prize: The good, the bad and the ugly

8h | Panorama
Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

Gandhi and other glaring omissions by the Nobel committee

8h | Panorama
Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

Can someone get the Nobel Prize after death? 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

Which one is the real 'Matrivandar' sweets shop in Cumilla?

1h | Videos
Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

Local furniture market now worth Tk30,000 cr

2h | Videos
How to recognise good life insurance company?

How to recognise good life insurance company?

4h | Videos
The days of lithium ion batteries are over

The days of lithium ion batteries are over

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO