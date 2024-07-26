Arsonists attack French railways hours before Olympic ceremony

Europe

Reuters
26 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 03:01 pm

Related News

Arsonists attack French railways hours before Olympic ceremony

The state-owned railway operator said arsonists had targeted installations along the lines connecting Paris with cities such as Lille in the north, Bordeaux in west and Strasbourg in the east

Reuters
26 July, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 03:01 pm
Paris 2024 Olympics - Previews - Gare du Nord, Paris, France - July 26, 2024. Staff and passengers are pictured at Gare du Nord station after threats against France&#039;s high-speed TGV network, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Paris 2024 Olympics - Previews - Gare du Nord, Paris, France - July 26, 2024. Staff and passengers are pictured at Gare du Nord station after threats against France's high-speed TGV network, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Vandals targeted France's high-speed train network with a series of coordinated actions that brought major disruption to some of the country's busiest rail lines ahead of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

The state-owned railway operator said arsonists had targeted installations along the lines connecting Paris with cities such as Lille in the north, Bordeaux in west and Strasbourg in the east.

It urged all travellers to postpone their journeys. Repairs were underway but traffic would be severely disrupted until at least the end of the weekend. Trains were being sent back to their points of departure.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Last night, the SNCF was victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations," the SNCF said in a statement.

The coordinated strikes on the rail network will feed into a sense of apprehension ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony in the heart of Paris later on Friday.

France is rolling out an unprecedented peacetime security operation to secure the event, with more than 45,000 police, 10,000 soldiers and 2,000 private security agents deployed. Snipers will be on rooftops and drones keeping watch from the air.

Paris 2024 said it was working closely with the SNCF to assess the situation.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and no indication of whether the action was politically related.

Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete described the acts as criminal. The Paris police chief said he was beefing up security yet further at the capital's main stations.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera condemned the vandalism.

"It's completely appalling," she told BFMTV. "To target the games is to target France."

At the Gare de L'Est, traveller Corinne Lecocq said her train to Strasbourg on the border with Germany had been cancelled.

"We'll take the slow line," she said. "I'm on holiday so it's OK, even if it is irritating to be late."

Top News / World+Biz

France / Olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

4h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

7h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos