Anti-vax protesters tell France's Macron: 'We'll piss you off'

Europe

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:58 am

Related News

Anti-vax protesters tell France's Macron: 'We'll piss you off'

People in France already have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and bars and use inter-regional trains

Reuters
09 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:58 am
Demonstrators pass in front of the Louvre Museum, during a protest against a bill that would transform France&#039;s current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health pass into a &#039;&#039;vaccine pass&#039;&#039;, in Paris, France, January 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Demonstrators pass in front of the Louvre Museum, during a protest against a bill that would transform France's current coronavirus disease (Covid-19) health pass into a ''vaccine pass'', in Paris, France, January 8, 2022. Photo :Reuters

Anti-vaccine protesters rallied in cities across France on Saturday, denouncing President Emmanuel Macron's intent to "piss off" people refusing Covid-19 shots by tightening curbs on their civil liberties.

Macron said this week he wanted to irritate unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting jabbed. Unvaccinated people were irresponsible and unworthy of being considered citizens, he added.

In Paris, protesters retorted by adopting his slangy wording, chanting "We'll piss you off".

Others carried signs saying "No to the vaccine pass", a reference to Macron's legislative push to require proof of vaccination to enter venues such as cafes, bars and museums.

TV images showed skirmishes between protesters and police at one site. Protesters also rallied through the streets in Marseille, Nantes and Le Mans among other cities.

"(Macron's remarks) were the last straw. We are not irresponsible," said hospital administrator Virginie Houget, who has avoided a mandatory vaccine order for health workers because she caught Covid-19 late last year.

The protesters accuse Macron of trampling on their freedoms and treating citizens unequally. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.

France recorded more than 300,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in a week on Friday. Hospitalisations, including Covid-19 patients in intensive care (ICU), are rising steadily, putting the healthcare system under strain.

Some hospitals have reported that some 85% of ICU patients are not vaccinated against Covid-19. Data shows that 90% of over-12s eligible for the Covid shot are fully vaccinated.

People in France already have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and bars and use inter-regional trains. But with Omicron infections surging, the government wants to drop the test option.

Three months before a presidential election, Macron's blunt language appeared to be calculated, tapping into a mounting frustration against the unvaccinated.

Conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse said Macron was driving a wedge through the country. Far-right candidate Eric Zemmour denounced what he called the president's puerile remarks.

On the capital's streets, protesters accused Macron of politicising the pandemic ahead of the election.

"I want him to piss off drug dealers and criminals, not the average person," said one 55-year-old protester who requested anonymity because he runs a business.

Top News / World+Biz

France / Emanuel Macron / Anti-vaxx

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

24m | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

1h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

1h | Panorama
HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

24m | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

20h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka