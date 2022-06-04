Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol

Europe

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 02:06 pm

Related News

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol

Reuters
04 June, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2022, 02:06 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.

"The ship has arrived and is in the port," TASS cited a port authority representative as saying, adding that it was to be loaded with metal.

Earlier this week, a ship left Mariupol for Russia with a cargo of metal. Ukraine said the shipment from the port, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed Crimea, amounted to looting. 

Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said in late May that the port had been de-mined and was open again to commercial vessels.

World+Biz

Ukraine war / Mariupol / Metal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

2h | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

DeLorean Alpha5 revealed as a four-seat electric Coupe

3h | Wheels
How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

How automakers upcycle waste into car parts

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Learn to say no in life

Learn to say no in life

2h | Videos
Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

Ukraine war: How long will western unity last?

5h | Videos
Indian woman to marry herself

Indian woman to marry herself

5h | Videos
Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

Experts urge subsidy adjustment following Covid

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%