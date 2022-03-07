Anonymous claims to have hacked Russian TV stations

An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer, in an office in Warsaw, 24 June, 2013. PHOTO: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

The hacking collective Anonymous has claimed to have hacked Russian state TV broadcasts to show footage of the war in Ukraine.

In a Twitter post, Anonymous said it hacked into channels including Russia 24, Channel One and Moscow 24, in addition to Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi.

The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today] pic.twitter.com/hzqcXT1xRU— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 6, 2022

In a separate post, the group said that it is involved "in the biggest Anonymous op ever seen", adding that it is concerned that some governments may see it as a threat and conduct false-flag operations to discredit it.

"Remember us when various powers turn their attention towards us, because it will happen," Anonymous said.

"We can change the world for the better. That has always been the idea".