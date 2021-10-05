Analysis: Brexit cold turkey: UK tries to kick 25-year imported labour habit

A sign informing customers that fuel has run out is pictured at a Shell fuel station in London, Britain, October 2, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The United Kingdom's 25-year-old model of importing cheap labour has been up-ended by Brexit and Covid-19, sowing the seeds for a 1970s-style winter of discontent complete with worker shortages, spiralling wage demands and price rises.

Leaving the European Union, followed by the chaos of the biggest public health crisis in a century, has plunged the world's fifth-largest economy into a sudden attempt to kick its addiction to cheap imported labour.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit experiment - unique among major economies - has further strained supply chains already creaking globally for everything from pork and poultry to medicines and milk.

Wages, and thus prices, will have to rise.

The longer-term impact on growth, Johnson's political fortunes and the United Kingdom's on-off relationship with the European Union is unclear.

"It's really a big turning point for the UK and an opportunity for us to go in a different direction," Johnson, 57, said when asked about the labour shortages.

"What I won't do is go back to the old failed model of low wages, low skills, supported by uncontrolled immigration."