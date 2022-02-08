After Labour leader hounded, UK PM Johnson under pressure over slur

Europe

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:42 pm

Related News

After Labour leader hounded, UK PM Johnson under pressure over slur

Another Conservative lawmaker, Roger Gale, said such treatment of Starmer was disgraceful

Reuters
08 February, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:42 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, December 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, December 15, 2021. Photo :Reuters

After protesters hounded Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced pressure on Tuesday to withdraw a claim that the opposition leader had failed to prosecute one of the country's most notorious child abusers.

Johnson, who won a landslide in a 2019 election, is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after a series of scandals including revelations that he and his staff attended Downing Street parties during Covid lockdowns.

As Johnson apologised to parliament for the parties on Jan. 31, he falsely claimed Starmer had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile, a late TV star who abused hundreds of children, during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Starmer was confronted by angry protesters on Monday who surrounded him after an anti-Covid vaccination demonstration.

Before being escorted into a police car, some of the protesters can be heard shouting "Traitor!" and "Were you protecting Jimmy Savile?" at him.

"It is really important for our democracy and for his security that the false Savile slurs made against him are withdrawn in full," Conservative lawmaker Julian Smith said.

Another Conservative lawmaker, Roger Gale, said such treatment of Starmer was disgraceful.

"This, I fear, is the direct result of the deliberately careless use of language in the Chamber," Gale said.

The row risks further undermining Johnson's authority as he battles to reshape his Downing Street team and face off claims from opposition parties that he is unfit to govern.

Opposition lawmakers called on Johnson, who cast the harassment of Starmer as disgraceful, to apologise for the Savile remarks.

Savile, a BBC TV and radio host who was never prosecuted despite a number of police investigations, died in 2011, aged 84. After his death it was revealed he had abused hundreds of victims, mainly children. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy.

'POISON' IN POLITICS

Johnson's supporters said that while the behaviour of the protesters was unacceptable, it was a step too far to pin the blame for their actions on the prime minister.

The husband of Jo Cox, a British lawmaker stabbed to death just days before the 2016 Brexit referendum, said that while those who harassed Starmer were responsible, injecting poison into politics had unintended consequences.

"If you inject poison into politics that has a whole set of unintended consequences," Brendan Cox told BBC radio.

"When you throw around accusations of people protecting paedophiles or not moving against paedophiles, it creates a viscerality of debate and a violence of emotional reaction."

Johnson clarified his remarks on Feb. 3, saying that he had not meant to imply Starmer had personally failed to prosecute one of Britain's most notorious sex offenders.

"I don't think you can point to what the prime minister said as the cause of that - you certainly can't blame him," Chris Philp, Britain's minister for technology and the digital Economy, told Sky.

"I don't think it in any way justified or provoked or incited the terrible and totally unacceptable harassment and intimidation of the leader of the opposition," Philp said.

Johnson's clarification failed to satisfy Munira Mirza, his head of policy who had worked with him for 14 years, and prompted her to quit her job last week. Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has also said he would not have made such a remark.

World+Biz

labour / UK / Johnson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

25m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

25m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

30m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

35m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad