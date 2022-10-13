Admission of Ukraine to NATO can lead to third world war - Russian official

Europe

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 11:44 am

Related News

Admission of Ukraine to NATO can lead to third world war - Russian official

Reuters
13 October, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 11:44 am
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 10, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video link in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 10, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS

The admission of Ukraine to NATO could result in a third world war, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, told the state TASS news agency in an interview on Thursday.

"Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," TASS cited Venediktov as saying.

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again."

Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that "they are a direct party to the conflict".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance at the end of September, after President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land.

Top News / World+Biz

Russia / World War 3 / Ukraine crisis / NATO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

2h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

3h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

1h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

16h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

19h | Videos
Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'