56 days to cross Europe in 'World's longest' bus journey

Bus to London by Adventures Overland provides a &quot;luxury bus service&quot; between Istanbul, Turkey and London. Photo: Courtesy
Bus to London by Adventures Overland provides a "luxury bus service" between Istanbul, Turkey and London. Photo: Courtesy

The world's longest bus journey crossing Europe from Istanbul to London will take 56 days.

Indian expedition company Adventures Overland is about to launch what can be termed as the world's longest bus journey, CNN has reported.

The 56-day journey, which is scheduled to leave in August and can accommodate up to 30 passengers, will pass through 22 nations as it travels from the largest city in Turkey to the Balkans, eastern Europe, Scandinavia, and western Europe before arriving in London.

A ferry crossing on the Gulf of Finland, a visit to the North Cape (or Nordkapp) – the northernmost point in continental Europe and a cruise along the Norwegian Fjords – are listed among the highlights of the 12,000-kilometre journey.

Travellers will pay a total of $24,300 for the package, which covers all hotel stays and a daily breakfast as well as 30 lunches and dinners (on a twin sharing basis).

While traveling on a bus for two months might not sound hugely appealing to some, the vehicle is described as "a special luxury bus designed for comfortable long-distance travel."

 

On board, passengers can unwind on adjustable recliners with "ample legroom," an AUX port, a USB port, a foldable tray, and cup and bottle storage.

There is a limit of two "full-size luggage" per traveller.

