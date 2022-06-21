2 people injured in violent attack in Sweden, one arrested

At least two people were injured in a violent attack in Vasteras in Sweden, local police said on Tuesday, adding that one person had been apprehended on the spot.

Police in a statement said a sharp object had been used in the attack but did not provide further detail.

Swedish daily Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported that the victims were stabbed with a knife.

Police said the attack took place in the central part of Vasteras, a town about 90 kilometres (56 miles) west of Stockholm.