150 quakes in one hour, Iceland on high alert as experts signal volcanic eruption

A swarm of earthquakes, brought about by a magma intrusion signalling a potential volcanic eruption, prompted a temporary closure of Iceland's famed Blue Lagoon geothermal spa on November 9, 2023, the operator said. "The Blue Lagoon has made the proactive decision to temporarily close its operations for one week although the current phase of uncertainty has not been elevated by the authorities during this seismic period," it said in a statement posted to its website.

Iceland declared a state of emergency on Friday after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked the country's southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, in what could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption.

"The National police chief ... declares a state of emergency for civil defence due to the intense earthquake (activity) at Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavik," the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management said in a statement.

"Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this series of events could lead to an eruption," the administration warned.

The Icelandic Met Office (IMO) said an eruption could take place "in several days".

The village of Grindavik, home to around 4,000 people, is located some three kilometres (1.86 miles) southwest of the area where Friday's earthquake swarm was registered.

It has evacuation plans in place in case of an eruption.