1 Killed, 4 Injured in Paris bar shooting, suspect arrested: Police
A gunman killed one individual and wounded four others during a shooting Monday night in Paris.
According to local police, a suspect has been taken into custody, AFP reported.
Two men "got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at a bar's terrace", the local force said in northeastern Paris.
The second suspect was on the run, police added.
The local mayor, Francois Vauglin, said the incident took place at a "shisha cafe", where customers had managed to capture one of the suspects.