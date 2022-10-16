Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

China

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

Xi vows to prioritise environment, protect nature and promote green lifestyles

Reuters
16 October, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 12:12 pm
Diners eat in front of a screen showing live broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping&#039;s speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, inside a restaurant in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Diners eat in front of a screen showing live broadcast of Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech at the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, inside a restaurant in Beijing, China October 16, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

President Xi Jinping on Sunday said China will give priority to environmental protection and promoting green lifestyles, and that the conservation of nature was an essential part of building a modern socialist country.

In a speech opening the twice-a-decade ruling Communist Party Congress, Xi said China had made progress in tackling environmental problems over the last 10 years and vowed to "basically eliminate" heavy air and water pollution while bringing soil contamination under control.

Xi says China will seek to lift birth rate in face of ageing population

"Ecological and environmental protection has undergone a historical, transformational and comprehensive change - our motherland's skies are bluer, the mountains are greener and the water is clearer," Xi told more than 2,300 delegates.

Reversing the damage done by decades of breakneck economic growth has been one of China's major policy objectives during Xi's decade in power. He warned in 2018 any failure to tackle pollution could be used as an "excuse" for hostile forces to undermine Communist Party rule.

Xi opens 20th congress of China's ruling Communist Party

Low-carbon growth has also become a key part of China's efforts to boost its international prestige and lead a new "global green industrial revolution".

Xi vowed last year China - the world's biggest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases - would achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 after bringing emissions to a peak by the end of this decade.

Chinese authorities committed to turning country into major technology power: Xi

He told delegates China's carbon peak and neutrality targets would be implemented steadily and in accordance with the country's energy resources.

China will support low-carbon industries, pursue an "energy revolution" and build a new energy system while continuing to promote the "clean and efficient use of coal", Xi said.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Xi Jingping / environment / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

4h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

1h | Panorama
A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

2h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

16h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

16h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back