Xi says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia

China

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 05:52 pm

Xi says China to strengthen, broaden bilateral ties with Zambia

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 05:52 pm
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link, at a media centre in Boao, Hainan province, China April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Yao
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia via video link, at a media centre in Boao, Hainan province, China April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Yao

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Zambian counterpart on a telephone call on Tuesday that China is willing to strengthen and broaden bilateral ties with Zambia, according to a Chinese state television report.

Over the past year, China-Zambia relations have maintained positive momentum, Xi said, adding that China will promote the entry of more Zambian products into the Chinese market, especially high-quality agricultural goods.

China will also strengthen counter-epidemic control cooperation with Zambia, he told President Hakainde Hichilema.

In 2020, Zambia became the first nation to default in the Covid-19 era. As of end-2021, Zambia's external debt reached $17.27 billion, of which China held $5.78 billion. 

The Chinese media report did not mention Zambia's external debts.

china / zambia / Xi Jinping

