U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the country's anti-secession law in talks on Taiwan with US President Joe Biden at the G20 Summit on Monday, the Chinese foreign minister said in a statement.

Xi told Biden that China will uphold the "One country, Two systems" proposal for Taiwan and will make all efforts for peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, the statement said.