Xi Jinping urges China's armed forces to focus on prepping for wars

21 September, 2022, 08:05 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting of the council of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting of the council of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sultan Dosaliev/Kyrgyz Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged China's military to focus attention on gearing up for military action.

"It is imperative to conscientiously summarize and apply successful experience in reforms, to master new situations and [understand] the requirements of the tasks, to focus on preparing for wars, and to have the courage to explore and innovate," Xinhua News Agency quoted the Chinese leader as saying at a conference on national defense and military reform in Beijing.

The conference was attended by high-ranking representatives of China's Central Military Commission (CMC), the People's Armed Police Force and military academies.

President Xi Jinping has served as chairman of the CMC since 2013.

