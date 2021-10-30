Xi denounces stigmatisation of Covid-19 virus, politicisation of origins tracing

China

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 08:09 pm

Related News

Xi denounces stigmatisation of Covid-19 virus, politicisation of origins tracing

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 08:09 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said that stigmatisation of the Covid-19 virus and politicisation of origins tracing run counter to the spirit of solidarity against the pandemic.

Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon to fight the pandemic, Xi said, when addressing the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link, reports Xinhua.

Xi called on the international community to work in concert to confront and defeat the pandemic with a science-based approach.

"We need to step up cooperation on prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment, and enhance preparedness for major public health emergencies," he said.

The G20 includes the world's major economies and should therefore play a leading role in building consensus, mobilizing resources, and promoting cooperation, he said.

He further said China has provided over 1.6 billion doses of vaccines for more than 100 countries and international organizations to date.

In total, China will provide over 2 billion doses for the world in the whole year, Xi added, noting that China is conducting joint vaccine production with 16 countries.

Xi Jingping / G20

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

1h | Videos
Why people have different skin colors?

Why people have different skin colors?

1h | Videos
Marc Riboud’s photography on 1971 at Liberation War Museum

Marc Riboud’s photography on 1971 at Liberation War Museum

1h | Videos
Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

2
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur