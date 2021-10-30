Xi denounces stigmatisation of Covid-19 virus, politicisation of origins tracing

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said that stigmatisation of the Covid-19 virus and politicisation of origins tracing run counter to the spirit of solidarity against the pandemic.

Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapon to fight the pandemic, Xi said, when addressing the 16th Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit via video link, reports Xinhua.

Xi called on the international community to work in concert to confront and defeat the pandemic with a science-based approach.

"We need to step up cooperation on prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment, and enhance preparedness for major public health emergencies," he said.

The G20 includes the world's major economies and should therefore play a leading role in building consensus, mobilizing resources, and promoting cooperation, he said.

He further said China has provided over 1.6 billion doses of vaccines for more than 100 countries and international organizations to date.

In total, China will provide over 2 billion doses for the world in the whole year, Xi added, noting that China is conducting joint vaccine production with 16 countries.