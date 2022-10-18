Xi chairs 2nd meeting of 20th CPC National Congress presidium

China

Xinhua
18 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:45 pm

Related News

Xi chairs 2nd meeting of 20th CPC National Congress presidium

Xinhua
18 October, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 06:45 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People&#039;s Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs&#039; Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for a ceremony at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tiananmen Square to mark Martyrs' Day, in Beijing, China September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

The presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) held its second meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

The meeting agreed to submit draft resolutions on the report of the 19th CPC Central Committee, the work report of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the amendment to the Constitution of the CPC to delegations for discussion.

The meeting adopted proposed lists of preliminary nominees for the candidates of members and alternate members of the 20th CPC Central Committee, as well as members of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. The lists will be submitted to delegations for deliberation.

In addition, election methods of the Party congress, as well as other matters, were approved.

World+Biz

China president Xi Jingping / CPC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

9h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

10h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

22h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products