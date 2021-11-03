World Economic Forum postpones China event due to Covid-19

China

Reuters
03 November, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 09:31 pm

Workers in PPE spray the ground with diinfectant in Baishazhou market during a visit of World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Pete
Workers in PPE spray the ground with diinfectant in Baishazhou market during a visit of World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Pete

The World Economic Forum said on Wednesday that it is postponing its event planned for later this month in the Chinese city of Tianjin due to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the country, where new locally transmitted cases hit a near three-month high.

"Regretfully, due to the circumstances around the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and recent cases in major cities and provinces in China, the Annual Meeting of the New Champions will be rescheduled," the WEF said in an email to participants

