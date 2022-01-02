Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

China

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 12:20 pm

Related News

Vietnam urges China to urgently reopen border gates as trade stalls

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, and the biggest market for its fruit and vegetables

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 12:20 pm
A man raises a Chinese flag (R) next to a Vietnamese flag before a meeting between China&#039;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnam&#039;s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam November 2, Photo :Reuters
A man raises a Chinese flag (R) next to a Vietnamese flag before a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam November 2, Photo :Reuters

Vietnam's trade ministry asked China's Guangxi authorities to take urgent measures to ease congestion at border crossings after China stepped up its border controls with neighbours to follow zero Covid-19 policies, state media reported.

Pictures and video footage from state-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) showed thousands of trucks were held up at the border following reports that imported Covid-19 cases had been detected in Guangxi province.

"Anti-virus prevention measures that Guangxi is applying under the 'zero Covid' policies, including closing border gates or stopping fruit imports, are over necessary," VNA reported, citing a trade ministry statement.

"This disruption has caused negative impact on bilateral trade and great losses to businesses and people on both sides."

Guangxi trade officials in response said they would increase the duration of customs clearance and pass along other proposals to higher authorities, according to the report.

China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, and the biggest market for its fruit and vegetables.

Trade turnover of agriculture products between the two countries in the first 11 months of 2021 rose 19.5% against the same period last year to $11.3 billion, official data showed.

Top News / World+Biz

china / Vietnam / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

32m | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

1h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

1h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

13h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

13h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

14h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity