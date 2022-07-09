'Very shocking': Four stabbed by assailant at major Shanghai hospital

China

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:21 pm

Related News

'Very shocking': Four stabbed by assailant at major Shanghai hospital

Reuters
09 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 08:21 pm
Police officers walk outside the outpatient department of Ruijin Hospital following a stabbing incident, in Shanghai, China July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh
Police officers walk outside the outpatient department of Ruijin Hospital following a stabbing incident, in Shanghai, China July 9, 2022. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

Four people at a renowned Shanghai hospital were wounded by a knife-wielding assailant on Saturday, in the second reported stabbing incident after a Covid-19 lockdown of the financial hub was lifted early in June.

Officers raced to the more than 100-year-old Ruijin Hospital on Saturday morning after receiving calls about an attack, police said.

Videos on social media showed chaos as visitors clambered under turnstiles to get out of the hospital while doctors were seen running out with their patients, some in wheelchairs and one on a mobile bed.

A long trail of blood was seen on the marble surface of a flight of stairs in one video.

"It's very shocking," said a Shanghai resident who had arrived for a check-up just after the hospital was sealed off, declining to give her name. "This is very despairing. What has happened to this society?"

Hospitals are a flashpoint for many in China, who face issues from touts illegally trading appointment tickets, long queues to see doctors, and corruption that can push up the cost of receiving care.

Reports of patients assaulting doctors are also common.

At the Shanghai hospital, police found a man holding a crowd hostage with a knife on the seventh floor of the outpatient department. When the man threatened to hurt the hostages, the police opened fire, subduing him, according to local police.

None of the wounded is in a life-threatening situation and the incident is being investigated, the police said.

Ruijin Hospital has been cordoned off, and all appointments cancelled, a police officer told onlookers outside.

A man was arrested on Monday after going on a stabbing spree in the city's downtown Jingan district.

World+Biz

Shanghai / Shanghai hospital / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kajal Chowdhury in his Film Fair Video store in the capital’s Sobhanbag. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Pause, Rewind, Play: A time when Film Fair Video was part of our urban culture

8h | Panorama
Recipe for Koab

Recipe for Koab

7h | Food
Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

Dhakaiya Mutton Rezala

9h | Food
Bagari Ranga beef recipe. Photo: Collected

Eid special recipe: Bagari Ranga beef

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

Kamarpatti in Cumilla's Chawk Bazar busy for Eid

3h | Videos
Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

Lesser known facts about Taj Mahal

9h | Videos
Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

Ukraine unhappy at Boris Johnson's resignation

10h | Videos
Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

Will illegal gas and electricity connects and system loss be stopped?

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty