US urged to give up its obsession with containing China

China

Xinhua
28 May, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2022, 05:55 pm

China urges the United States to abide by basic norms governing international relations, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop spreading lies and disinformation

Peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom are the common values of humanity. There is no one-size-fits-all model, Wang noted, adding that the United States is running a deficit in democracy and human rights with its deplorable track record. "Is it in a position to posture as a guardian of democracy and human rights and criticize other countries on these issues?"

Wang said China advocates the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, and holds that the future of the world should be decided by all countries together.

The United States creates the so-called "Indo-Pacific strategy" to rope in regional countries to contain China, and claims to "shape the strategic environment around Beijing." This move to gang up on China will get no support and is doomed to fail.

China's diplomacy champions and practices the five principles of peaceful coexistence. The label of "coercive diplomacy" can by no means be pinned on China, Wang noted, adding that the United States is the inventor of and the synonym to "coercive diplomacy."

"Issues relating to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Tibet are purely China's internal affairs," Wang stressed, adding that China urges the United States to abide by basic norms governing international relations, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop spreading lies and disinformation.

"We solemnly warn the US side not to underestimate the strong resolution, will and capability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

When talking about competition with China, the United States is actually overstretching the concept of national security to impose illegal unilateral sanctions, exercise long-arm jurisdiction and seek decoupling and industrial chain breakage, which have gravely undermined the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and deprived China of its right to development.

This is by no means "responsible competition," but rather unscrupulous suppression and containment, Wang noted.

"We have noted that Secretary Blinken said in his speech that the United States is not looking for conflict or a new Cold War with China; it doesn't seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor to stop China from growing its economy; and it wants to coexist peacefully with China. We are watching what the United States will do," he said. 

