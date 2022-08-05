US must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official

China

Reuters
05 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 09:17 pm

Related News

US must rectify mistakes on Taiwan after Pelosi visit - Chinese Embassy official

Reuters
05 August, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2022, 09:17 pm
Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Bloomberg
Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Bloomberg

The only way out of the crisis in US-Chinese relations triggered by a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is for the United States to immediately rectify its mistakes, a senior Chinese Embassy official in Washington said on Friday.

Jing Quan, a minister of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, referred to the White House protest to China's ambassador about Beijing's military actions since Pelosi's visit and said it was the United States that was threatening peace and stability.

"It is the US side that is the troublemaker," he told reporters during briefing.

"The only way out of this crisis is that the US side must take measures immediately to rectify its mistakes and eliminate the grave impact of Pelosi's visit."

He warned against escalating actions that jeopardize the longstanding US one-China policy and said Washington should "avoid pushing China-US relations down the dangerous track of conflict and confrontation."

World+Biz

china / Taiwan / Taiwan crisis / Nancy Pelosi / US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infographic: TBS

Rising foreign debt and balance of payments deficit: Does Bangladesh need to worry?

6h | Thoughts
B latin not only teaches its students salsa but also helps to build a community of dancers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

B Latin: A weekend respite for corporate employees

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Drought, flood, diesel and fertiliser: Are we heading towards food shortage?

17h | Panorama
Saman Ali Sarkar. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

Ancient Greenland Shark found in Belize

16h | Videos
Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Is there any need for the Nobel Peace Prize?

17h | Videos
Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

Barrister Debashish Roy talks to TBS on nutrition pledges

17h | Videos
How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

How Savitri Jindal became Asia's top richest woman

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation

6
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor