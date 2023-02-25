US handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', says China's top diplomat

China

Reuters
25 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 09:21 am

Related News

US handling of balloon incident 'hysterical', says China's top diplomat

Reuters
25 February, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2023, 09:21 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Saturday that the US handling of the balloon incident had been "unimaginable" and "hysterical" - an "absurd" act that had violated international norms.

"There are so many balloons all over the world, so is the United States going to shoot all of them down?," Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said at the Munich Security Conference. 

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before being shot down off the Atlantic Coast earlier this month on US President Joe Biden's orders.

The incident, which had prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit early this month to Beijing, has further aggravated already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

Wang was responding to questions by the Munich conference's moderator on the incident, and was asked if he would engage with US delegates present to restore Sino-US dialogue to a more normal track.

"We ask the US to show its sincerity and correct its mistakes, face up and resolve this incident, which has damaged Sino-US relations," he said.

"We hope the US could pursue a pragmatic and positive policy towards China, and work with China to push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy development."

Blinken was thought to have considered meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the conference, but as of early Saturday no such meeting had been confirmed.

Blinken is set to depart Munich on Sunday.

His visit to Beijing would have been the first by a US secretary of state to China in five years, and had been seen by both sides as a chance to stabilise bilateral ties.

World+Biz / USA

china / US / spy balloon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only 3% of patients receive medication from government hospitals and 14.9% obtain diagnostic services. Photo: Noor A Alam

As out-of-pocket medical expenses soar, crowdfunding provides some respite 

4h | Panorama
A male Hanging Parrot. Photo:Enam Ul Haque

Hanging Parrot: 'A native of the gorgeous east'

12h | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Quakes are inevitable. Huge death tolls are not

3h | Panorama
Grilled Chicken Satay. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Khao San: A new haven for Thai food lovers 

2h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS
When net investment goes below zero

When net investment goes below zero

3h | TBS Markets
Board game community is developing in Dhaka

Board game community is developing in Dhaka

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

4
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

5
2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired
Telecom

2 out of 3 severed cables of Grameenphone repaired

6
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter