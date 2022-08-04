UN reiterates support for one-China principle

TBS Report
04 August, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 09:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The United Nations on Wednesday reiterated its support for the one-China principle as US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi made a controversial trip to Taiwan.

"Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a briefing, reports China Daily.

On 25 Oct , 1971, the UNGA passed the resolution recognizing the representatives of the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the only lawful representatives of China to the UN.

The resolution also recognizes the PRC is one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Arab League on Tuesday also  declared its support for China.

The league's stance "is based on upholding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and firmly adhering to the one-China principle," according to Secretary-General Hossam Zaki, reports The New Arab.

The remarks came in a phone call between the Arab League's Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki and Liao Liqiang, China's ambassador to Cairo and Plenipotentiary to the Arab League, Doha News reported.

China announced drills in six locations surrounding Taiwan soon after House Speaker Pelosi - a veteran China critic and the third most senior US politician - landed in Taipei on Tuesday night.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide the island's future.

