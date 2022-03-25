Ukraine war reverberates on Taiwan's 'frontline of democracy'

China

Reuters
25 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

Ukraine war reverberates on Taiwan's 'frontline of democracy'

A propeller-driven Chinese aircraft that most likely was testing Taiwan's military response was a stark reminder to residents of Dongyin and Taiwan's other islands off China's coast of the threat from their huge neighbour, which considers Taipei's democratically elected government illegitimate and Taiwan a rogue province to be taken by force if needed

Reuters
25 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2022, 10:38 am
Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan chats with other co-founders of Salty Island Studio in Dongyin, Taiwan, March 15, 2022. Photo taken 15 March 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan chats with other co-founders of Salty Island Studio in Dongyin, Taiwan, March 15, 2022. Photo taken 15 March 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Lin Jih-shou was brewing tea last month in his popular breakfast joint when he heard the buzz of a plane – a rare sound on the remote Taiwanese-held island of Dongyin near China's coast, which does not have an airport.

Lin, 64, rushed outside, but only saw the shadow of what the government later described as a small, propeller-driven Chinese aircraft that most likely was testing Taiwan's military response.

It was a stark reminder to residents of Dongyin and Taiwan's other islands off China's coast of the threat from their huge neighbour, which considers Taipei's democratically elected government illegitimate and Taiwan a rogue province to be taken by force if needed.

The Matsu islands were regularly bombarded by China at the height of the Cold War, and the history of conflict has focused minds on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and whether the same fate may befall them.

"When we watch Russia and Ukraine fighting, our hearts hurt," Lin told Reuters. "War is too scary. There's no need."

Taiwan has raised its alert level since the invasion, but has not reported any signs of imminent attack.

Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei in 1949 after losing the Chinese civil war, Matsu would probably be an immediate target for Beijing in a conflict, especially Dongyin's missile base.

Yet even with China's increased military pressure in recent years, the archipelago has seen trendy businesses and a nascent art scene spring up.

On the main island of Nangan, former military brothels and underground bunkers house exhibits that opened last month as part of the inaugural Matsu Biennial art festival.

"It's a way to rebrand and retell the stories of Matsu," said Lii Wen, who established the local branch of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in 2020.

Taiwan's outlying islands, long known as military strongholds, can be reframed as "a frontline of democracy," Lii said, as a Ukrainian flag fluttered outside his office window. Although their regional contexts differ, Lii said, Taiwan stands in solidarity with Ukraine as a smaller democracy facing potential invasion.

BUNKERS AND WINE EVENINGS

Dongyin native Tsai Pei-yuan, born in 1993, the year after Matsu's strict military rule ended, is part of a generation for whom war feels distant. Two years ago, Tsai and two former classmates co-founded Salty Island Studio, a cafe and community hub that has hosted arts workshops and plays.

"More urgent is trying to preserve our culture, which is disappearing," Tsai said before a wine-tasting event last week.

The Ukraine war is a common topic of conversation for some - including jokes about where to hide if China invades.

"When we explore strongholds, we ask, if a war really starts, which nearby stronghold would we run to?" said Chung Jing-yei, 26, who manages Nangan's Xiwei Peninsula restaurant.

Chung said it was only after she moved to Nangan that she understood why so many here want to maintain the status quo.

"My belief that we should be an independent country is resolute, but at the same time, I don't want war to happen," she said.

Dotting the islands' rugged coastlines are bunkers, abandoned or transformed into tourist destinations and boutique hotels.

Older Matsu residents have vivid memories of hiding in shelters from Chinese shelling and not being allowed to own basketballs for fear that they may use them to float across to China.

"I don't think the two sides will fight," Lucy Lin, a 62-year-old taxi driver and bakery owner, said as a Chinese radio station played in her car. "As long as you don't step over the red lines."

Shih Pei-yin, who worked as an urban planner in Taipei before starting Xiwei, is keen to play her part in bettering the lives of Matsu's people.

"For as long as it is possible, we hope to work with the island's residents to improve this place," Shih said. "Even if it is short-term, that is okay. At least we tried our best."

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / china / Taiwan / Democracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long queue of hikers in Sonaichaari trail. Photo: Masum Billah

How the Sonaichhari trail hikers changed Joynal's life

21h | Panorama
Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

13h | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

13h | Videos
These fruits are superfoods

These fruits are superfoods

14h | Videos
Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

Floating cheap hotel in Sadarghat

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market

6
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis