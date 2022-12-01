UK lawmakers Taiwan visit is 'gross interference' in Chinese affairs -Chinese embassy

FILE PHOTO: Chinook helicopters carrying Taiwan flags fly near the Taipei 101 skyscraper during the country&#039;s National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
FILE PHOTO: Chinook helicopters carrying Taiwan flags fly near the Taipei 101 skyscraper during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A visit by a British parliamentary committee to Taiwan is a "flagrant violation" of the one-China principle and a "gross interference" in China's internal affairs, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain said in a statement on Thursday.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.

The committee of British lawmakers said it would be meeting with President Tsai Ing-Wen and other senior officials during its visit.

"The Chinese side urges the UK side to abide by its commitment, stop any actions that violate the one-China principle, and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Moves of the UK side that undermine China's interests will be met with forceful responses from the Chinese side."

