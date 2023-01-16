Two dead in China chemical plant explosion

China

BSS/AFP
16 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 12:51 pm

Related News

Two dead in China chemical plant explosion

BSS/AFP
16 January, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2023, 12:51 pm
A large fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical plant in outlying Jinshan district of Shanghai. (AFP)
A large fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical plant in outlying Jinshan district of Shanghai. (AFP)

A chemical plant explosion in China has killed two people and injured 34, state media reported Monday.

The blast happened on Sunday afternoon at a factory in northeastern Liaoning province's Panshan County, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Twelve people are missing after the explosion and the injured have been hospitalised for treatment, CCTV said, citing local officials.

"The fire is currently under control and the remaining flames are in a stably burning stage," CCTV said.

Videos and photos published by CCTV showed a cloud of thick smoke and flames rising from the factory, and a group of firefighters in helmets outside the plant.

CCTV said more than 330 firefighters had been dispatched to fight the blaze.

Industrial accidents are common in China, owing to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

In December, 18 people were trapped underground after a cave-in at a gold mine in northwest China's Xinjiang region.

World+Biz

china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023: A chance to sample the year’s best offerings

2h | Brands
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An outrageous price to pay: The one crore taka fairy bed

3h | Brands
Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

Zee5 gone. How feasible is Bangladesh's OTT industry? 

5h | Panorama
Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

22h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

With SME products, the holiday market opens in Agargaon

3h | TBS Stories
BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

19h | TBS SPORTS
How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

How some Bogura villager's Bitcoin venture ends in nightmare

4h | TBS Insight
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals