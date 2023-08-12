Two dead, 16 missing in north China mudslide

China

BSS/AFP
12 August, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:25 am

Related News

Two dead, 16 missing in north China mudslide

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with the death toll from storms in the northern part of the country reaching at least 78 on Friday

BSS/AFP
12 August, 2023, 10:25 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2023, 10:25 am
People stand on a front loader travelling through floodwaters after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
People stand on a front loader travelling through floodwaters after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Two people died and 16 others are missing after a mudslide triggered by heavy rains occurred near the northern Chinese city of Xi'an, state media reported Saturday.

China has faced deadly floods and historic rainfall in recent weeks, with the death toll from storms in the northern part of the country reaching at least 78 on Friday.

"Affected by short-term local heavy rainfall, at 18:00 on 11 August... there was a sudden mountain flash flood and mudslide," reported state broadcaster CCTV.

"A preliminary inspection showed that, at present, two houses in the village have been washed away and infrastructure including roads, bridges and power supply have been damaged," said the report.

Four of the people initially trapped by the mudslide have been saved, CCTV added.

Chinese state media said emergency response and rescue efforts were continuing on Saturday morning as 16 individuals remained missing.

The flash floods occurred in the village of Weiziping, situated in a narrow ravine two hours south of Xi'an's city centre.

Emergency management authorities in the city warned Saturday that the area would see "multiple rounds" of heavy storms in the near future.

"Coupled with continuous rainfall, mountains and soil will be highly saturated, likely leading to secondary disasters such as mountain flash floods and mudslides," the statement said.

World+Biz

China / mudslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Espadrilles made in Amass’ Jhenidah factory are going to Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, South Africa and Korea. Photos: Courtesy

Amass Footwear: Diversifying export basket with jute-made espadrilles

3h | Panorama
Standard units of the Audi A6s come equipped with 18-inch rims, but this unit was specced up to come with 19-inch Audi Sport rims which definitely makes it stand out. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

Audi A6: Symphony of comfort and elegance

20h | Wheels
Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

Stock market getting ready for a big rise

1h | TBS Markets
Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

Swift’s popularity reminds Jackson, Madonna’s tour

1h | TBS Entertainment
Lights, Camera, Instagram!

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

15h | TBS Stories
As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police
World+Biz

Gunman takes up to nine people hostage in Georgia capital Tbilisi: police

4
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges