Twenty-one injured in east China magnitude 5.5 earthquake

China

Reuters
06 August, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 09:49 am

China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake

Photo: Newsweek
Photo: Newsweek

Twenty-one people were injured and 126 buildings collapsed after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the eastern Chinese province of Shandong on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The earthquake, 10 km (6 miles) deep, jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City at 02:33 am (1833 GMT on Saturday), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

China Railway Group suspended some train operations on routes including the Beijing-Shanghai Railway and Beijing-Kowloon Railway in response to the earthquake, CCTV reported.

 

