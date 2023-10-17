Trend toward mutually beneficial cooperation unstoppable: Xi Jinping

China

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 10:07 pm

Related News

Trend toward mutually beneficial cooperation unstoppable: Xi Jinping

TBS Report
17 October, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 10:07 pm
Trend toward mutually beneficial cooperation unstoppable: Xi Jinping

The historical trend toward peace and mutually beneficial cooperation among countries cannot be stopped, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a reception for the heads of delegations at the Belt and Road forum in Beijing, reports TASS.

"The historical trend toward peace, development and mutually beneficial cooperation cannot be stopped. People's striving for a better life and the aspiration of all countries for common development and prosperity are irresistible," the Xinhua news agency quotes him as saying.

Addressing the participants, Xi said cooperation in the Belt and Road project pursued development goals, was aimed at yielding mutual benefits and carried "a message of hope."

He also said all the successes achieved in implementing this initiative were a collective merit of the governments, businesses and peoples of the participating countries.

"In the past 10 years since the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative, China and its partners have worked together to uphold the spirit of the Silk Road, contribute to global connectivity, to build platforms for international economic cooperation and to give an impetus to global economic growth," Xi said, adding that the initiative would create a brighter future for the whole of humanity.

The third Belt and Road forum is taking place in Beijing on October 17 and 18, with over 4,000 participants from more than 140 countries in attendance. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived as the chief guest of the event.

The Belt and Road initiative is a concept Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed in 2013 with the aim to intensify multilateral trade and investment projects with the participation of countries concerned and Chinese and foreign capital. More than 150 states and more than 30 international organisations have already joined it.

World+Biz

Belt and Road Initiative / China / Xi Jinping

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

4h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

8h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World