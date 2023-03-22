Thick sandstorms shroud Beijing and several provinces in China

China

Reuters
22 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:34 am

Related News

Thick sandstorms shroud Beijing and several provinces in China

Reuters
22 March, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 10:34 am
A general view of buildings shrouded in smog amid a sandstorm, at Beijing&#039;s Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A general view of buildings shrouded in smog amid a sandstorm, at Beijing's Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Capital Beijing and several provinces in China will be affected by thick, dense sandstorms that will severely affect visibility, Chinese weather authorities said on Wednesday.

The Central Meteorological Observatory issued yellow warning signals from Wednesday to early morning Thursday for Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui and Hubei provinces.

Many areas will have low visibility, weather forecasters said, cautioning drivers on speed. Sandstorms will gradually move south and then weaken, forecasters added.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather-warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Beijing, which was also issued a yellow sandstorm warning, has experienced sand and dust storms over the past several days, causing pollution levels to drastically increase.

Photos on social media showed people riding bicycles through the city amidst swirls of dust, with one showing a bike seat covered in sand.

Beijing on Wednesday recorded an air quality index of 500, pushing the pollution level to 6 - considered very hazardous to human health, according to the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center.

World+Biz

china / Stand Storm

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

58m | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Workplace friendships are worth the awkwardness

48m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Is it possible to artificially narrow the Jamuna River?

1h | Panorama
The place is a thoughtfully designed, vibrant and colourful environment, where children are encouraged to run wild with their imagination and explore freely. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Creative Kid's: When space is designed to unleash children's imagination

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

12h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

15h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

15h | TBS World
The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

The homeless got land and houses under the shelter scheme

17h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar