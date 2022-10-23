These are China's seven most powerful men

China

Hindustan Times
23 October, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:16 am

These are China's seven most powerful men

Hindustan Times
23 October, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 11:16 am
New Politburo Standing Committee members Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
New Politburo Standing Committee members Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Xi Jinping unveiled China's new top leaders in the seven-member Politburo standing committee which he helms. In the new standing committee, Xi Jinping has surrounded himself by allies and loyalists as he tightens his grip on the country as China's most powerful leader.

In order of rank, here's a look at the members of the Politburo standing committee:

Xi Jinping: China's Xi Jinping is beginning a third term as chief of the Communist Party at 69 as he secured another five years in power.

Li Qiang: Li Qiang, the Shanghai party chief is widely expected to become China's next premier after the incumbent Li Keqiang steps down in March. He is now Xi Jinping's Number 2.

Zhao Leji: Zhao Leji, said to be like a brother to Xi Jinping, is currently head of the Communist Party's anti-corruption body.

Wang Huning: Wang Huning has written policies for Xi Jinping and his predecessors Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

Cai Qi: Cai Qi is the party boss of Beijing and one of Xi's most-trusted confidants.

Li Xi: Li Xi is the current party chief of China's southern economic engine Guangdong province and is expected to oversee the anti-corruption organization of the party.

Ding Xuexiang: Ding Xuexiang is Xi Jinping's chief of staff and close aide.

