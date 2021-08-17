Taliban takeover was smoother than presidential transition, says Chinese media

A representative of Chinese state media mocked the US's withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that the Taliban takeover was smoother than the presidential transition earlier this year.

Hu Xijin, an editor of the state-produced Global Times, sent out a tweet Sunday night, reports the Daily Mail.com.

"Chinese netizens joked that the power transition in Afghanistan is even more smooth than presidential transition in the US," Hu wrote referencing content users posted to Weibo, which is the Chinese version of Twitter.

"What a joke. In Kabul today, the new government takeover was even more stable than when the US changed presidents," Weibo user Chen Zhen wrote.

The presidential transition between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden was the rockiest in American history with Trump refusing to concede the election, and instead fed his supporters baseless claims that the election had been stolen from him.

That resulted in a mob of Trump supporters breaking into the US Capitol Building on January 6, when Congress was in session to ceremonially certify Biden's win.

Trump did leave the White House on inauguration day, January 20, but continues to push the so-called 'big lie.'

Hu also tweeted that Taiwan's democratic government should look to Afghanistan as an example and rejoin mainland China, a communist nation, because it wouldn't have the help of the United States.

"After the fall of the Kabul regime, the Taiwan authorities must be trembling. Don't look forward to the US to protect them," Hu wrote.

"Taipei officials need to quietly mail-order a Five-Star Red Flag from the Chinese mainland. It will be useful one day when they surrender to the PLA." he added.

Hu also touted the Chinese policy of 'non-interference' in a Monday tweet.

"Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan is operating normally," he wrote, adding that "The principle of non-interference in domestic affairs enables China to maintain the confidence that it need not close its embassy in Kabul which still functions normally in this special, chaotic time."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Monday about the situation on the ground in Afghanistan.