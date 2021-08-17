Taliban takeover was smoother than presidential transition, says Chinese media

China

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:55 pm

Related News

Taliban takeover was smoother than presidential transition, says Chinese media

Hu Xijin, an editor of the state-produced Global Times, sent out a tweet Sunday night

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 10:55 pm
Taliban takeover was smoother than presidential transition, says Chinese media

A representative of Chinese state media mocked the US's withdrawal from Afghanistan, stating that the Taliban takeover was smoother than the presidential transition earlier this year.

Hu Xijin, an editor of the state-produced Global Times, sent out a tweet Sunday night, reports the Daily Mail.com.

"Chinese netizens joked that the power transition in Afghanistan is even more smooth than presidential transition in the US," Hu wrote referencing content users posted to Weibo, which is the Chinese version of Twitter. 

"What a joke. In Kabul today, the new government takeover was even more stable than when the US changed presidents," Weibo user Chen Zhen wrote. 

The presidential transition between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden was the rockiest in American history with Trump refusing to concede the election, and instead fed his supporters baseless claims that the election had been stolen from him. 

That resulted in a mob of Trump supporters breaking into the US Capitol Building on January 6, when Congress was in session to ceremonially certify Biden's win. 

Trump did leave the White House on inauguration day, January 20, but continues to push the so-called 'big lie.'   

Hu also tweeted that Taiwan's democratic government should look to Afghanistan as an example and rejoin mainland China, a communist nation, because it wouldn't have the help of the United States.  

"After the fall of the Kabul regime, the Taiwan authorities must be trembling. Don't look forward to the US to protect them," Hu wrote.

"Taipei officials need to quietly mail-order a Five-Star Red Flag from the Chinese mainland. It will be useful one day when they surrender to the PLA." he added.

Hu also touted the Chinese policy of 'non-interference' in a Monday tweet. 

"Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan is operating normally," he wrote, adding that "The principle of non-interference in domestic affairs enables China to maintain the confidence that it need not close its embassy in Kabul which still functions normally in this special, chaotic time." 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on Monday about the situation on the ground in Afghanistan. 

Top News / World+Biz

Taliban takeover / Afghanistan / presidential transition of Afghanistan / US's withdrawal from Afghanistan / Hu Xijin / editor of the state-produced Global Times

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

8h | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

8h | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

8h | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan