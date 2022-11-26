Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

China

Reuters
26 November, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 08:35 am

Related News

Taiwan votes in local elections amid tensions with China

Reuters
26 November, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 08:35 am
People line up to cast their votes on election day in Taipei, Taiwan, November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People line up to cast their votes on election day in Taipei, Taiwan, November 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.

The elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.

But Tsai has recast the election as being more than a local poll, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.

"Taiwan is facing strong external pressure. The expansion of Chinese authoritarianism is challenging the people of Taiwan every day to adhere to the bottom line of freedom and democracy," Tsai told supporters late on Friday.

China carried out war games near Taiwan in August to express anger at a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and its military activities have continued, though on a reduced scale.

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang or KMT, swept the 2018 local elections, and has accused Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of being overly confrontational with China. The KMT traditionally favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.

"We advocate being close to the United States, friendly with Japan and having peace with the mainland. Let Taiwan have a prosperous future of peaceful and stable development," KMT Chairman Eric Chu told his supporters late on Friday.

The election is happening a month after the 20th congress of China's Communist Party, where President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term in office - a point Tsai has repeatedly made on the campaign trail.

Although the outcome of Taiwan's election will be an important measure of popular support for both parties, it cannot necessarily be read as an augur for the next presidential and parliamentary races in 2024.

Tsai and the DPP heavily defeated the KMT in 2020 despite their setback at the 2018 local polls. Her second term in office runs out in 2024 and she cannot stand again as president because of term limits.

Both parties have concentrated their efforts on wealthy and populous northern Taiwan, especially the capital, Taipei, whose mayor, from the small Taiwan People's Party, cannot stand again after two terms.

Taiwanese elections are raucous and colourful affairs, with candidates touring their districts on the backs of trucks and SUVs seeking support, music blaring and campaign flags fluttering.

There is also a vote on lowering the voting age to 18 from 20, which both parties support.

The election results should be clear by early evening on Saturday.

World+Biz

Taiwan / Taiwan crisis / Taiwan election / Taiwan independence / Taiwan-China tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

20m | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

2h | Panorama
MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

20h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

12h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

13h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

14h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court