Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

China

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:08 pm

Related News

Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast

Reuters
01 September, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 04:08 pm
Pilots leave after an event at an Air Force base in Penghu Islands, Taiwan, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Pilots leave after an event at an Air Force base in Penghu Islands, Taiwan, August 30, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan's military for the first time shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast on Thursday, after the government vowed to take tough measures to deal with an increase in such intrusions.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own against the strong objections of the Taipei government, has held military exercises around the island since early last month in reaction to a visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan's government has said it will not provoke or escalate tensions but has been particularly angered recently by repeated cases of Chinese drones buzzing islands controlled by Taiwan close to China's coast.

The defence command for Kinmen, a group of Taiwan-controlled islands opposite China's Xiamen and Quanzhou cities, said in a statement released by Taiwan's defence ministry that the drone entered restricted air space over Lion Islet just after midday (0400 GMT).

Troops on the islet tried warning it away but to no effect, so shot it down, with the remains landing in the sea, it added.

Taiwan fired warning shots at a drone for the first time on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen ordered the military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations.

China's foreign ministry, which on Monday dismissed Taiwan's complaints about drones as nothing "to make a fuss about", referred questions to the defence ministry, which had yet to comment.

Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, told reporters in Taipei that Taiwan had the legal authority to take "necessary defence measures", as Chinese aircraft were not allowed into Kinmen's air space.

Those measures include forcing aircraft to leave or to land, he said.

Speaking to the armed forces earlier on Thursday, Tsai said China was using drones and other "grey zone" tactics to try to intimidate Taiwan, her office cited her as saying in a statement.

Tsai again emphasised that Taiwan would not provoke disputes but that did not mean that it would not take countermeasures, the statement added.

"She has also ordered the Ministry of National Defense to take necessary and strong countermeasures in a timely manner to defend national security," it said.

"Let the military guard the country without fear and with solid confidence."

Taiwan has controlled Kinmen, which at its closest point is a few hundred metres (feet) from Chinese territory, since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taipei after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists in 1949.

During the height of the Cold War, China regularly shelled Kinmen and other Taiwanese-held islands along the Chinese coast, but they are now tourist destinations.

World+Biz

China-Taiwan tensions / drone attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

3h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

5h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

6h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

5h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

5h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries