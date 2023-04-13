Taiwan says China's no-fly zone will affect around 33 flights

China

Reuters
13 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:08 am

Related News

Taiwan says China's no-fly zone will affect around 33 flights

Reuters
13 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:08 am
A Shenzhen airline flight is seen taking off at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Shenzhen airline flight is seen taking off at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang

China's plan to set up a no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan on April 16 will affect about 33 flights, Taiwan's official Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing the island's transport minister, Wang Kwo-tsai.

The impact on flights was greatly reduced after Taiwan said it had successfully urged China to drastically narrow its plan to close air space north of the island, Wang was reported as saying.

Reuters first reported that Beijing had initially notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone from 16-18 April , but Taiwan's transport ministry said this was later reduced to a period of just 27 minutes on Sunday morning after it protested.

Wang said the ministry had discussed with Japanese aviation authorities who will issue notices later on Thursday to boats and planes to avoid the area for that specific period on Sunday morning, the CNA said.

Wang said the ban could add "less than one hour" of extra travel time to the affected flights as they will have to divert further south from their original routes.

Taiwan's transport ministry on Wednesday published a map showing what it labelled China's "aerospace activity zone" to the northeast of Taiwan and near a group of disputed islets called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan.

The development follows days of intense military drills that China has staged around Taiwan in response to President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.

When China imposed air space restrictions during military drills last August, there were significant disruptions to flights in the region, with some aircraft required to carry extra fuel, according to OPSGROUP, an aviation industry cooperative that advises on flight risks.

World+Biz

China / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

26m | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

21m | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

21h | Health

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

17h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

23h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format