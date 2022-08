A Navy Force helicopter under the Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, at an undisclosed location August 8, 2022 in this handout picture released on August 9, 2022. Eastern Theatre Command/Handout via REUTERS

Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.