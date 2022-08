FILE PHOTO: Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter jets of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force perform with open weapon bays during the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, or Zhuhai Airshow, in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China November 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Taiwan's defence ministry said 21 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships had been detected operating around Taiwan on Wednesday as Beijing continued military activities near the island.

That included five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, it added, which in normal times acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.