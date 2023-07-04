Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line

China

Reuters
04 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:09 am

Related News

Taiwan says 8 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line

Reuters
04 July, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2023, 10:09 am
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed China and Taiwan&#039;s flags in this illustration taken 25 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed China and Taiwan's flags in this illustration taken 25 January 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Eight Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, Taiwan's defence ministry said, as China ramps up military pressure on the democratic island.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory despite the island's strong objections, has faced in recent years almost daily missions by Chinese military aircraft, often in the southwestern part of the island's air defence identification zone.

A total of 24 Chinese warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, were spotted near Taiwan on Tuesday morning starting at about 8 am (0000 GMT), the defence ministry said, adding four Chinese warships also joined a "joint combat readiness patrol".

Taiwan sent aircraft and ships to warn away the Chinese, while missile systems monitored them, the ministry said, using standard wording for its response.

In a statement, the ministry said it is the joint responsibility for all parties in the region to maintain safety and stability.

"Any provocative behaviour that could bring impacts is not good for regional safety," it said.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, in April staged drills around the island in anger at President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and vows to defend itself if China attacks the island.

World+Biz

Taiwan / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

3h | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Bathtub shopping in Dhaka: 5 trendy options to consider

19h | Habitat
Photo: Nayem Ali

Enigma of an unnamed tomb: Reconnoitering a Mughal-era mausoleum in Mohammadpur

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

French riot at ease

French riot at ease

7m | TBS World
How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

How to adopt a child in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

How many people can ride in the world's lowest car?

19h | TBS Stories
Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

Rooppur uranium arrives in Sep, to be transported by road

20h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh