Taiwan question differs in nature from Ukraine issue: Chinese FM

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday stressed that the Taiwan question differs in nature from the Ukraine issue and the two are not comparable at all.

The biggest difference lies in the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affairs while the Ukraine issue arose from contention between two countries, namely Russia and Ukraine, Wang said at a press conference on Chinese foreign policy, relations.

It is a blatant act of double standards that some people, while being vocal about the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, have kept undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan question, he said.

The current cross-Strait tension was caused by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority who denied the one-China principle and attempted to change the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, he said, warning that these moves will ruin Taiwan's future.

The future of Taiwan lies in the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the country's reunification, rather than "empty promises" made by external forces, he said.

"Seeking foreign support to gain dependence is a dead end. The scheme to use Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail," he said.

'Calmness, rationality in resolving Ukraine crisis'

Wang Yi said calmness and rationality, instead of moves that pour oil on the flame and escalate tensions, are needed to resolve complex problems.

Wang stressed the need to remain committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; to uphold the principle of indivisible security and respect the legitimate security concerns of relevant parties; to rely on dialogue, negotiation and peaceful means for dispute resolution; to aim for long-term regional stability and forge a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

'Prevent large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine'

Chinese Foreign Minister called for preventing a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Regarding the situation in Ukraine, preventing such a crisis is one of the two priorities the international community must make continuous efforts on, Wang told a press conference on the sidelines of China's annual legislative session.

Proposing a six-point initiative, Wang said that first, efforts should be made to make sure that humanitarian operations abide by the principles of neutrality and impartiality, and avoid politicizing humanitarian issues.

Second, full attention should be given to the displaced people in and from Ukraine, and efforts should be made to provide them with proper shelter, Wang said.

Wang then called for ensuring the protection of civilians and preventing secondary humanitarian disasters in Ukraine.

Fourth, efforts should be made to provide for safe and smooth humanitarian aid activities, including providing rapid, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access, Wang noted.

He also called for providing for the safety of foreign nationals in Ukraine, allowing them safe departure and helping them return to their home countries.

Sixth, support should be given to the United Nations' coordinating role in channeling humanitarian aid and its work of the crisis coordinator for Ukraine, Wang added.

Noting that China will continue its efforts to stem the humanitarian crisis, Wang announced that the Red Cross Society of China will provide Ukraine with a trench of emergency humanitarian supplies as soon as possible.

The Foreign Minister said that China is willing to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate Russia-Ukraine dialogue for peace, and work alongside the international community to carry out necessary mediation.

The international community should focus their efforts on facilitating Russia-Ukraine talks and preventing large-scale humanitarian crisis, Wang said, noting that China has done some work while maintaining close contacts with relevant parties.

China believes that the more tense the situation, the more important that the talks continue, while the wider the disagreement, the greater the need to sit down and have negotiation, he said.

Back China-US relations back on right track

Chinese State Councilor urged the United States to return its China policy to the right track guided by reason and pragmatism, and bring bilateral relations back on the right path of healthy and stable development.

China and the United States must replace the "competitive-collaborative-adversarial" trichotomy with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

Competition between major countries should not be the order of the day and zero-sum game is not the right choice, Wang said.

In a globalized and interdependent world, how the two countries find the right way forward and manage to get along is both a new question for humanity and a formulation that must be worked out by China and the United States together, Wang added.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the "Shanghai Communique," Wang said China and the United States need to re-embrace the conviction that helped the two countries break the ice five decades ago, and set out on a new journey.

However, the United States is still going to great lengths to engage in intense, zero-sum competition with China, Wang said, adding that it keeps provoking China on issues concerning China's core interests, and is taking a string of actions to piece together small blocs to suppress China.

These actions not only harm the overall bilateral relations, but also undermine international peace and stability, he said. "This is not how a responsible power should act, or how a credible country does things."

As an independent sovereign country, China has every right to do what is necessary to firmly defend its legitimate interests, Wang said.

'China, India should be partners rather than rivals'

China and India should be partners rather than rivals, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

'China-ASEAN ties most dynamic model of regional cooperation'

China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have established a model of the most dynamic and promising regional cooperation over the past three decades, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

China-ASEAN relations have no limits and are sure to grow even closer, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual session of the country's national legislature.

He noted that China and ASEAN must be forerunners in international cooperation against Covid-19, pacesetters in regional cooperation, and defenders of stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang said the Asia-Pacific region should not be a chessboard for major-power rivalry. ASEAN countries are not "chess pieces" in a geopolitical contest, but important "chess players" who will help promote regional development and prosperity.He called on the private.

China, Europe cooperation

Dialogue and cooperation between China and Europe on the basis of mutual respect and mutual benefit will add more stabilizing factors to an unstable world, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

China and Europe are major forces in safeguarding world peace, promoting common development, and advancing progress of humanity, Wang said.

China-European cooperation was fruitful last year, Wang said, adding that the trade volume between China and Europe exceeded 800 billion US dollars and the China-Europe Railway Express ran more than 15,000 cargo trips in 2021, up 29 percent from 2020.

Wang warned that some forces are unhappy with the steady development of China-Europe relations, fabricating the so-called "China threat," hyping up competition with China, clamoring "systemic rivals," even imposing sanctions and provoking confrontation against China.

"Both China and Europe should be on high alert against such acts," Wang stressed.

Noting that China-Europe cooperation is rooted in solid public support, extensive common interests, and similar strategic needs, Wang said that no force can reverse the cooperation.

China's policy toward Europe is firm and consistent, Wang said. "We will continue to support the independence of Europe as well as the unity and prosperity of the European Union."

"We hope that Europe will develop a more independent and objective view of China, adopt a more pragmatic and rational policy to China and work with China to oppose a 'new Cold War' and uphold true multilateralism," Wang said.

China is ready to make joint efforts with Europe for the success of the China-EU Summit, promote practical cooperation, advance multilateral coordination, deepen people to people exchanges, and properly manage differences to deliver more benefits to the world.

'China, Russia to keep deepening strategic coordination'

China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and keep deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

The China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence. It is based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, and it is free from interference or discord sown by third parties, Wang noted.

"This is both what historical experience has taught us and an innovation in international relations," Wang said.

He noted that the China-Russia relationship is grounded in a clear logic of history and driven by strong internal dynamics, and the friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples is rock-solid.

There is a bright prospect for cooperation between the two sides, the foreign minister said.

"No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era," Wang said.