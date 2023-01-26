Taiwan appoints new, British-educated intelligence chief

China

Reuters
26 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 05:40 pm

Related News

Taiwan appoints new, British-educated intelligence chief

Reuters
26 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 05:40 pm
FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a rank promotion ceremony of military members in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a rank promotion ceremony of military members in Taipei, Taiwan, December 26, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China.

Tsai's office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served as Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the European Union, had been appointed as the new head of the National Security Bureau, replacing Chen Ming-tong who has resigned expressing a desire to "rest".

Tsai, who has a doctorate from King's College London's department of war studies, has also previously worked as an advisor to Taiwan's defence ministry and China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council.

The president hopes to rely on Tsai's expertise in regional security, foreign affairs and international strategy to assist the national security team in the "interpretation and precise decision-making" for the situation with China and in the region, her office said.

The president also hopes he will "continue to promote the specialised tasks of the intelligence system, and continue to strengthen the governance and innovation of intelligence agencies in the era of democratisation".

The two share a common family name but are not related.

China has been ramping up military and political pressure to try and get Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including staging war games near the island in August.

Taiwan's government rejects China's claims and says only the island's 23 million people can decide their future.

Tsai on Wednesday also tapped former vice president Chen Chien-jen as Taiwan's new premier, and she will on Friday hold a news conference to formally unveil a new cabinet.

Former Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation last week along with that of his cabinet ahead of the widely expected government reshuffle.

Su's move followed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) trouncing at local polls in November, and comes as Taiwan gears up for presidential and parliamentary elections in early 2024.

World+Biz

Taiwan / Taiwan-China tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

30m | TBS Entertainment
Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

4h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

4h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port