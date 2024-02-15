Some Chinese youth spurn corporate jobs for 'me time' as economy slows

China

Reuters
15 February, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 11:34 am

Related News

Some Chinese youth spurn corporate jobs for 'me time' as economy slows

Pacifying this generation amid some of the slowest economic growth in nearly half a century presents a key policymaking challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping, and last month the human resources ministry said more efforts were needed to prop up employment in 2024, especially for the youth

Reuters
15 February, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 11:34 am
A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, 12 July 2023. Photo REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
A man walks in the Central Business District on a rainy day, in Beijing, China, 12 July 2023. Photo REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Faced with diminishing job prospects as the economy slows, Chu Yi is choosing to "lie flat", a Chinese term used to describe people who work just enough to afford to spend their time on what they enjoy.

The Shanghai-based 23-year-old used to work at a fashion company, but said she quit her job two years ago because she had to frequently work overtime and she hated her boss.

Chu now works from home just one day a week for a travel company, which gives her ample time to practise tattooing as part of a six-month apprenticeship towards becoming a full-time tattoo artist.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

And she is not alone in "lying flat": although there is no data on how many young Chinese are opting out of corporate jobs that they traditionally would have taken, the youth jobless rate rose to a record high of 21.3% in June 2023 amid an economy still struggling to return to pre-pandemic growth levels, and several Chinese college graduates have said that they are trading down to find a source of income.

"For me, there is not much meaning to work," Chu said. "Most of it seems to be finishing work for your manager and making your manager happy. So I decided I don't want to work."

There are around 280 million young Chinese who like Chu are born between 1995-2010, and surveys show that this Generation Z is the most pessimistic of all age groups in the country.

Pacifying this generation amid some of the slowest economic growth in nearly half a century presents a key policymaking challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping, and last month the human resources ministry said more efforts were needed to prop up employment in 2024, especially for the youth.

Zhou Yun, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Michigan, said that while it may seem that some youth were opting out of the corporate rat race, it was impossible to overlook their pessimism about the future.

As China's economy slows and the labour market remains tight, it is "profoundly challenging for young people to navigate rigid social inequalities, tightening political control and dim economic prospects," Zhou said.

Top News / World+Biz

China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

4h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

2h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

2h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

18h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

The Traditional fair is full of fish and sweets

50m | Videos
Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

1h | Videos
Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

Heart attacks remain top killer in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

The price of chocolate around Valentine's Day is beyond affordability

3h | Videos