Shenzhou-13 astronauts enter Tianzhou-3 cargo craft

China

BSS/Xinhua
17 October, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 12:19 pm

The Shenzhou-13 crew has entered the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft to transfer the cargo, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Sunday.

After successfully stationing in China's space station core module Tianhe, the Shenzhou-13 crew opened the hatch of the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and entered it at 9:50 a.m. (Beijing Time), the CMSA said.

The crew will also open the hatch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft. They will carry out cargo transfer and other related work as planned.

The Shenzhou-13 spaceship was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert Saturday.

After Shenzhou-13 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the core module Tianhe, the crew entered the core module. They will stay in orbit for six months, setting a new record for China's crewed space mission duration.

